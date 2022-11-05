Frigid temps hit the Albuquerque metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s expected to be a frigid weekend in Albuquerque.

The National Weather Service is predicting above-average temperatures this winter, but still make sure your winter coat is close by.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t still see that one storm come through that drops us down into the single digits here in the metro,” said Randall Herget with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque.

That’s why experts are urging the public to prepare their homes early – making sure windows and doors are sealed, checking heaters and furnaces, and stocking up on whatever is needed to spend time indoors.

The National Weather Service is not expecting any snow in Albuquerque Friday night. However, experts say there is the potential for ice due to the cold temperatures.

