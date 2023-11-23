From Black Friday to Cyber Monday: How to avoid holiday shopping scams

While shoppers are on the lookout for Black Friday deals, scammers are targeting shoppers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s that time of year again — some of the biggest shopping holidays are right around the corner. While shoppers are on the lookout for Black Friday deals, scammers are targeting shoppers.

According to the New Mexico Better Business Bureau, it’s as easy as sending you a message on social media.

“They’ll reach out and try and establish a relationship, or could be a family member, ‘Hey, I saw this great, great deal, click here,'” said David Swope, BBB New Mexico president.

While you may think you have your online purchase set, double check for fake websites or deals that are too good to be true.

“Try and find the business’ website, make sure it’s a secure website when you shop so that way, you know somebody can’t steal your information,” Swope said.

Whether it’s shopping Cyber Monday deals or braving the crowds at brick-and-mortar stores for Black Friday, always use your credit card for purchases.

“Most people have notifications set on their credit cards, so you can see if there were like two charges or the same charge twice,” Swope said.

You can also feel safe while supporting small businesses.

“We have over like 3,500 accredited businesses here in New Mexico and the southern Colorado area. Shop local where you can, I mean, it makes such a big difference to these businesses,” Swope said.

BBB’s scam tracker is always a great resource to look for known scams.