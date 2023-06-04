Fronteras Micro-Film Festival held in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local group, Dust Wave Collective, is celebrating the opening of its first-ever film festival.

The Fronteras Micro-Film Festival is highlighting films anywhere from 30 seconds to a minute and a half — all with the goal of provoking conversation about borders, enforcement, and surveillance.

“We wanted to create a space for reflection, you know, and we wanted to show a lot of different things, not just negativity,” said Alonso Indacochea, one of the festival’s organizers.

The films are paired with art installations to create immersive and interactive experiences with films from around the world.

“We did have films from Iran and Mexico,” said Jade Stokes, another festival organizer with the Dust Wave Collective. “There’s one in the UK, and there are plenty of local filmmakers as well.”

Organizers said they’re already thinking about how to make this festival bigger and better next year.

“It’s really beautiful to see their work come to life and get to share with the community and hear people’s reflections — that it reflects their experiences or challenges their thoughts in some way,” Stokes said.

The film fest will continue Saturday until 9 p.m. at Fusion on First Street. Sunday will be the last day to stop by, from noon to 5 p.m.

Organizers said the films will also be on display in Santa Fe for another festival later this month.