Funeral held for Archbishop Sheehan at St. Francis Cathedral

SANTA FE, N.M. — On Friday, New Mexico’s Catholic community said its final goodbyes to former Santa Fe Archbishop Michael Sheehan.

Hundreds of New Mexicans gathered at the St. Francis Cathedral for the funeral. It’s been almost a decade since he stepped down from the Santa Fe Archdiocese, but his leadership in and around the church is not forgotten.

Church leaders shared their memories of Archbishop Sheehan, who they described as a man who knew how to make a difficult situation into a positive.

Sheehan had a storied history with the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Catholic leaders chose him to take over in 1993, just weeks after his predecessor was entangled in a sex abuse scandal.

