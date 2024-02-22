Funeral held for fallen Las Cruces police officer

Family and friends said their final farewell Wednesday to a Las Cruces police officer killed in the line of duty. Officer Jonah Hernandez was stabbed to death on a call earlier this month.

Hernandez is the first officer in the Las Cruces Police Department’s 96-year history to die in the line of duty. Law enforcement from across the country came to honor his life Wednesday.

Hernandez’s wife, Yesenia Lopez, said that no matter what, their home was always filled with joy.

“Jonah and I shared over 11 years together,” Lopez said. “We enjoyed life like we were kids. There was a nonstop adventure with my best friend.”

Police say 29-year-old Armando Silva killed Hernandez, who was responding to a trespassing call on South Valley Drive.

A witness reportedly saw the unprovoked attack and confronted Silva. The witness shot and killed Silva as he tried to attack him.

“Our entire community grieves and there is a hollow feeling in the hearts of New Mexicans and in El Paso,” Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story said. “The events of that day will leave a scar on our city that will never fully heal.”

Jerry Hernandez, Jonah’s father, wrote a letter that was read during the funeral.

“I recall asking him why would you give up a lucrative high-paying job to become a police officer, especially in today’s climate. His response was quick and pure. He said that becoming a police officer had always bee his passion and his dream.”

Hernandez is survived by his wife, Yesenia, and his two sons – 11-year-old Sebastian Jonah and 2-year-old Joaquin Leonel.

Following the service, hundreds gathered at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery for Hernandez’s final dispatch.

Hernandez was 35. He was with the Las Cruces Police Department since June 2022.