Forgotten NM veterans to be laid to rest Thursday

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Unclaimed New Mexico military veterans will be laid to rest with memorial services and a funeral procession Thursday morning.

The 29 veterans will be honored with a short memorial at 9 a.m. at Strong-Thorne Mortuary in Albuquerque. Then, law enforcement and the American Legion Riders will lead a funeral procession to Santa Fe National Cemetery. There, a funeral with military honors will take place at 11 a.m.

All 29 veterans, including three women, were honorably discharged but were unclaimed by family when they died. They consist of 24 Bernalillo County veterans, three Doña Ana County veterans and two Otero County veterans.