Funeral service held for Red River shooting victim in Socorro

SOCORRO, N.M. – State police and other law enforcement agencies were on high alert Saturday in Socorro.

A funeral was held at the Socorro Convention Center for one of the victims of the Red River biker gang shooting. The victim was a member of the Bandidos gang.

Some restaurants closed their doors for the weekend, saying they don’t want any problems. Other spots stayed open, and told KOB 4 they haven’t been worried.

“I know people are closing down, and maybe they’re having it only attributed to them being just a little bit nervous. Maybe they’re worried that things could get out of hand if they go and drink, but I don’t foresee it. I really don’t expect any problems at all,” said Kacey McFadden, owner of Socorro Springs Restaurant.

The mayor’s office in Socorro did not want to comment on the situation. But Mayor Rhavi Bhasker did post on Facebook on Thursday about the funeral. He reminded people to be respectful to the family after the loss of one of Socorro’s citizens.

Since that deadly biker gang shootout, multiple towns in New Mexico have canceled their motorcycle rallies this year. That includes Belen and Las Vegas.

Community leaders in Red River are also discussing putting an end to the motorcycle rally there for next year’s Memorial Day weekend.

It’s still unclear how they would replace it.