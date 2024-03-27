Funeral services held for New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Funeral services honoring the life of fallen New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare took place Wednesday in Albuquerque.

Officer Hare died in the line of duty March 15. He stopped to help a stranded driver along Interstate 40 near Tucumcari – when that driver allegedly shot and killed him. A suspect is now facing federal charges for the shooting after authorities captured him days later.

Services began around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with a procession from Daniel’s Funeral Home in Rio Rancho to Legacy Church on Central, between Coors and Unser in Albuquerque, where the funeral began at around 11 a.m.

Various agencies from across New Mexico showed their support for Justin Hare. People gathered along the route, including some who didn’t know him personally but wanted to show their support for his family and law enforcement in general.

“He wasn’t just an officer. He was a part of the community, he lived here and he tried to keep it all safe. Just like all of us do. And it’s important to come out and support those who paid that ultimate sacrifice for us,” said Lou Heckroth, a retired Albuquerque police officer.

During the funeral, Hare’s loved ones, including his parents and girlfriend, spoke about his life and impact on others. His NMSP colleagues, including Chief Troy Weisler, spoke about working with him and his years of service. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also spoke at the service.

At a vigil over the weekend, people remembered Hare as someone who would take care of others. Others mentioned his deep love for his community of Logan.

His parents and colleagues all echoed that.

“He was there. He wanted to help people. Even when he was in elementary school and middle school, when kids would be mean to the teacher, he would stand up for the teachers. He’d be like, ‘Stop it you can’t do that.’ It’s just how he was,” said Terry Hare, his mother.