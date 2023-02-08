Gallup police: 2 arrested for deadly gas station stabbing

GALLUP, N.M. — Police arrested and charged two suspects with allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old Arizona man to death early Saturday.

23-year-old Lindy Billy III and 33-year-old Bryland Skeets, each from Gallup, were arrested Tuesday. They’re accused of murdering 30-year-old Shawn Kinlicheenie, of Fort Defiance, Ariz.

Police received a call about this around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. The caller reported a man was unresponsive in a parked vehicle at the Maverick gas station in east Gallup.

Officers arrived and found Kinlicheenie in the driver’s seat with several stab wounds. Aid was rendered to Kinlicheenie until medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead.

Upon further investigation, police allege Skeets and Billy followed Kinlicheenie from a bar to the gas station. The two men allegedly followed him because he left with a woman believed to be Skeets’ sister.

When they arrived at the gas station, Skeets is accused of ripping open the door to Kinlicheenie’s truck and stabbing him. Then, Billy allegedly stabbed him again when the truck went to the back of the gas station.

Skeets and Billy were booked into McKinley County jail, each on a murder charge.

Lindy Billy III (left), Bryland Skeets (right)

Police are still investigating this case, including how the two men knew each other.