Game and fish extends application deadline for big game hunting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hunters will have extra time to apply for a chance to hunt big game in New Mexico.

The Department of Game and Fish says they had network issues that prevented people from registering for the drawing.

They’re extending the big game draw 24 hours until Thursday, March 23 at 5 p.m.

They’re also extending the deadline for harvest reports for deer, elk, pronghorn and turkeys.

For more information, visit the New Mexico Game and Fish’s website.