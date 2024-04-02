Gas smell at elementary school sends 2 people to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after fire crews evacuated Central Elementary School in Belén due to a reported gas smell.

Authorities evacuated the school around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Paramedics assessed multiple students with minor and moderate health complaints and took two people to the hospital.

School officials advised parents there was a gas smell. They said crews evacuated the school to ensure everyone’s safety. They also don’t anticipate being allowed back into the building.

The area around the school is blocked off. However, Ross Street is open for student pickup.

If you have questions, school officials advise you to call 505-966-1000.

