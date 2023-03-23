Gateway Center faces another delay after discovery of asbestos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque’s Gateway Center, intended to be a long-term solution to the city’s problem with homelessness, faces yet another delay.

Officials discovered asbestos in the construction zone. Exposure to asbestos can be toxic.

A statement from the city’s Environmental Health Department confirms the discovery was made earlier this month during a project inspection, where seven tests identified areas that required asbestos remediation.

The statement reads, in part:

“This additional abatement will occur to ensure the proper removal of asbestos-containing materials. This will add some time to the construction schedule.”

Earlier this year, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller acknowledged some of the setbacks.

“It was tied up a little bit, and some zoning challenges, but now it’s full speed ahead at the Gateway,” Keller had said.

In January, the center opened its doors as an emergency shelter during the cold winter months.

The city’s goal was to have the Gateway Center open in late spring. The asbestos discovery will not only delay construction, but will also add a clean-up cost.