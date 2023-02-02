Gateway Center: New timeline information as city councilor calls for transparency

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A City of Albuquerque spokesperson gave an update Wednesday on the timeline for fully opening the Gateway Center, and there are new calls for transparency on spending regarding the project.

The facility is set to be a shelter and provide many other resources for those without homes in the city.

Right now: 50 people are benefiting from an emergency overnight shelter each night.

April: The first overnight beds will fully open and so will some support services, like case management. Prior to Wednesday, the most recent update noted an opening set for some time in the spring.

End of summer or early fall: Addiction recovery services should be available.

End of the year: The facility is set to be fully open, meaning medical services and all other resources should be in place.

City Councilor Renée Grout announced on Wednesday that she has asked for a formal audit of spending for the Gateway Center. She says she believes there are still unanswered questions about how leaders are spending the tens of millions of dollars.

A preliminary spending report showed spending has gone above $36 million so far, and leaders have a total of $80 million available.

Most of that is taxpayer money from different sources, including at the local, state and federal levels.

“It’s a big chunk of change,” Grout said. “I’ve been asking for some time just how much things are costing over there. It’s a big project, and it’s important to the mayor. We just need some transparency and accountability. I think it’s important.”

For example, Grout wants to know how much total money leaders will spend, and how much it will cost each year to run the Gateway Center.

Grout said she doesn’t have any specific concerns, and she thinks the facility will do a lot of good.

“We need to have more answers, a clearer understanding. It’s a huge project, and we just need to have the complete scope of it,” she said.

A City of Albuquerque spokesperson told KOB 4: “Transparency is a top priority for the administration,” and said they will continue to work to give updates on the facility.