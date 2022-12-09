Girl Scouts’ holiday entrepreneur craft fair happening Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Girl Scouts pledge to always help people and they’re hosting an event this Saturday to help you be prepared for all your holiday gift-giving.

The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails is hosting their 2nd annual Holiday Entrepreneur Craft Fair this Saturday, December 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Covenant Church, 7201 Paseo del Norte NE, in Albuquerque.

Girl Scouts, in grades one through 12, will be selling unique, homemade items, including ornaments, wreaths, New Mexico gifts, tie-dyed dog toys and accessories, jewelry, soaps, home decor and more.

All of the proceeds from the sales will also stay with entrepreneurs. Be sure to bring cash as some booths take cash only.

In addition to the sale, there will also be a snack bar and live music.

The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails and their leader joined us to discuss what you can expect with this Saturday’s event, in the video above.