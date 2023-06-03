Golfers celebrate longtime Twin Warriors Club worker

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. – For more than two decades, Ervin “Nuey” Johnson has been helping golfers get started at the Twin Warriors Golf Club.

“Working for the Santa Ana tribe has been a great joy, for all these years,” said Nuey.

Nuey says he’s worked here since they opened. He’s been sharing tricks and safety tips.

“I watch the smoke stack on that plant down there to tell me which way the wind is going to be blowing for a while,” said Nuey.

On this particular day, the golfers are showing their appreciation on Nuey’s 84th birthday.

“At my age, I’m happy to see everybody, but especially you guys,” said Nuey.

He says his advanced age isn’t all that different, and he has no plans of slowing down.

“Retirement? What’s that?” Nuey said.

Even though those closest to him are elsewhere, he’s never alone on the links. He has the people he greets every day.

“I was married, my wife passed away, but I’ve never had any other family members out here,” said Nuey.

If you ask what his secret is, you can tell what’s most important when you see what’s always riding in the front seat of his car.

“I just thank God, every day that he gives me my life. Just thank him every day, for sure,” he said. “I don’t feel that I deserve all this, but God’s blessing me. I tell you for sure.”

Nuey told KOB 4 that he walked the UNM Golf Course when Tiger Woods was in town. This was back when Woods was a college golfer.

Watch the video above for more.