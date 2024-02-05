‘Gone but never forgotten’: Family and friends honor fallen police officer in memorial run

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – On Sunday, hundreds came out to Las Cruces for the inaugural run to honor fallen New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott.

There was a motorcade with state police officers, deputies with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office came out to join the run. Family, friends, and loved ones also came out from his hometown of Lordsburg.

“I grew up in Lordsburg and my brother is a state policeman there, so came out here to support that,” said Adam Guerrero.

Three years ago, on this day, Jarrott was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Deming.

“He was a good friend of ours, a family friend. His parents are really good friends of ours – student athlete from Lordsburg,” said Alfredo Morelos.