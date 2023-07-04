Gov. Lujan Grisham announces new emissions standards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday that she wants automakers to provide cleaner options for New Mexicans.

From the cars we drive, to the air we breathe – Lujan Grisham joined other state leaders to announce some major changes that would affect both.

“We will have so many electric vehicles on the streets, in the marketplace, in New Mexico,” said Lujan Grisham.

“By the end of the year is when we hope to have these rules in place so that they will be effective before the legislative session starts, and then moving out from there, so we can start to realize the benefits,” said New Mexico Environment Department Sec. James Kenney.

State leaders are pushing to adopt some of the strongest vehicle emissions rules in the nation. Establishing annual targets for the sale of zero-emission cars and trucks.

They say the rules would primarily affect car makers, requiring them to deliver a certain amount of electric vehicles to New Mexico that increases over time.

“For model year 2027, passenger vehicles 43. So nearly half of all new vehicles sold in New Mexico must be zero-emission vehicles,” said Lujan Grisham.

That number increases to 82% in 2042. According to the governor, the sale and ownership of new and used gasoline-powered vehicles would still be allowed.

But, she says the new rules would help speed up investment in electric vehicle and other envirnomentally-friendly initiatives.

“It puts New Mexico, again – squarely in the environmental leadership space,” Lujan Grisham said.

The state’s Environmental Health Department will release more information about the rule making process soon.

The new rules do not require approval of the Legislature. Instead, they will be created through a formal administrative rule making process.