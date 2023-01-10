Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for tax rebate, pay raises for school personnel
SANTA FE, N.M. – The revenue from oil and gas is driving a massive budget surplus, and as a result, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to increase spending in a lot of different places.
Here’s the big picture: the governor wants to spend $9.4 billion, an almost a 12% increase from last year.
The governor would like to see a $1 billion tax rebate. That would be another $750 coming back to every tax-paying New Mexican and $1,500 for joint filers.
The other part of the governor’s recommendation – that is sure to be hotly debated in the 60-day-session – is a $500 million tax break designed to help small businesses, among others.
HIGHLIGHTS
Housing and Homelessness
- $25M for rental assistance and eviction prevention
- $13M to incentivize development and zoning updates
- $10M for the state’s Home Ownership Down Payment Assistance Program
- $6M for a new comprehensive landlord support program
- $4M for mobile homelessness response teams at the Department of Health
Health Care & Behavioral Health
- $200M to establish the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund
- $28M for the Health Professional Loan Repayment Program
- $10M for the New Mexicare senior caregiver support program
- $10M for a full-spectrum reproductive health clinic in southern New Mexico
- $5M for additional support for alcohol abuse prevention and treatment
- $32.5M for graduate medical education programs across the state
- $7.7M for nursing programs at New Mexico’s higher education institutions
- $5.8M to maintain existing school-based health centers and expand access to more than 25,000 students
Education and Child Wellbeing
- $220.1M for extended in-classroom learning time
- $30M to provide healthy universal school meals
- $2.9M to the Children, Youth and Families Department for 60 new protective services staff, to be supported by additional federal matching funds
- $277.3M for continued investments in affordable, high-quality childcare
- $131M to maintain and expand access to high-quality pre-k education
- $40.4M for the continued expansion of early childhood home visiting
- $111.1M to provide a four percent salary increase for all school personnel
- $100M for health care premium costs for public school personnel
- $157.4M for the Opportunity Scholarship
Public Safety
- $100M for continued law enforcement recruitment funding
- $4M for Law Enforcement Survivors Benefits
- $4M for Firefighter Survivors Benefits
- $2.2M to create two hotshot forest fire crews
Economic Development & Infrastructure
- $1B in economic relief through tax rebates
- $128M for water infrastructure improvements
- $146M for continued statewide broadband expansion
- $35M for Local Economic Development Act funding
- $75M for the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund
The executive budget also includes $91.3M to provide a 4% pay raise for all state employees to ensure New Mexico’s workforce is competitively compensated.
