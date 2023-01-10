Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for tax rebate, pay raises for school personnel

Ryan Laughlin | KOB

SANTA FE, N.M. – The revenue from oil and gas is driving a massive budget surplus, and as a result, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to increase spending in a lot of different places.

Here’s the big picture: the governor wants to spend $9.4 billion, an almost a 12% increase from last year.

The governor would like to see a $1 billion tax rebate. That would be another $750 coming back to every tax-paying New Mexican and $1,500 for joint filers.

The other part of the governor’s recommendation – that is sure to be hotly debated in the 60-day-session – is a $500 million tax break designed to help small businesses, among others.

HIGHLIGHTS

Housing and Homelessness

  • $25M for rental assistance and eviction prevention
  • $13M to incentivize development and zoning updates
  • $10M for the state’s Home Ownership Down Payment Assistance Program
  • $6M for a new comprehensive landlord support program
  • $4M for mobile homelessness response teams at the Department of Health  

Health Care & Behavioral Health

  • $200M to establish the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund
  • $28M for the Health Professional Loan Repayment Program  
  • $10M for the New Mexicare senior caregiver support program
  • $10M for a full-spectrum reproductive health clinic in southern New Mexico  
  • $5M for additional support for alcohol abuse prevention and treatment
  • $32.5M for graduate medical education programs across the state
  • $7.7M for nursing programs at New Mexico’s higher education institutions
  • $5.8M to maintain existing school-based health centers and expand access to more than 25,000 students

Education and Child Wellbeing

  • $220.1M for extended in-classroom learning time
  • $30M to provide healthy universal school meals
  • $2.9M to the Children, Youth and Families Department for 60 new protective services staff, to be supported by additional federal matching funds
  • $277.3M for continued investments in affordable, high-quality childcare  
  • $131M to maintain and expand access to high-quality pre-k education
  • $40.4M for the continued expansion of early childhood home visiting
  • $111.1M to provide a four percent salary increase for all school personnel
  • $100M for health care premium costs for public school personnel
  • $157.4M for the Opportunity Scholarship

Public Safety  

  • $100M for continued law enforcement recruitment funding
  • $4M for Law Enforcement Survivors Benefits  
  • $4M for Firefighter Survivors Benefits
  • $2.2M to create two hotshot forest fire crews

Economic Development & Infrastructure

  • $1B in economic relief through tax rebates  
  • $128M for water infrastructure improvements  
  • $146M for continued statewide broadband expansion
  • $35M for Local Economic Development Act funding  
  • $75M for the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund  

The executive budget also includes $91.3M to provide a 4% pay raise for all state employees to ensure New Mexico’s workforce is competitively compensated.

