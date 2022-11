ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined multiple Democratic candidates in a final campaign rally before Election Day.

A member of her campaign team told KOB 4 their main goal is to urge anyone who hasn’t voted yet to get out to the polls tomorrow.

So far, they say they are encouraged by the early voter turn out with a majority of early voters being registered Democrats.

Watch the video above for more.