Gov. Lujan Grisham revives commission to fight organized crime

SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office says they have a plan to crack down on the organized crime that is plaguing the state.

The Organized Crime Commission will investigate organized crime rings, come up with programs to address this crime, and give annual reports to both the governor and the Legislature.

“Everyone here today knows that New Mexico, like the rest of the country, has a crime problem. Whether it’s guns, drugs, or human trafficking, they all have one thing in common. Much of it gets its origin means and methods from criminal organizations. It is organized crime,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

They plan on focusing on illegal gun and drug sales as well as human trafficking. The governor says it’s about time we recognize that organized crime is driving most of the crime in the state.

“We should be interrupting all of the high risk human and drug trafficking, and sex trafficking, and gun trafficking that’s occurring all around the state. That is moving in cars, and in organized fashions in any number of the operations statewide. That’s why I believe this commission, I hate to use an old phrase, but it’s bigger than a bite out of this criminal activity,” said Lujan Grisham.

The governor adds all of these agencies have been fighting organized crime on their own, but this commission will allow them to combine their resources and work across jurisdictions.

This commission is made up of district attorneys, former Supreme Court justices, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

While they said they will be giving annual reports with their findings, the governor says she would like to see that report sooner rather than later.

Gov. Lujan Grisham’s announcement Wednesday comes just one day after KOB 4 learned a woman is suing Motel 6.

The woman claims staff at the location near the Big-I did not help her while she was repeatedly trafficked against her will at the motel in 2019.