Gov. Lujan Grisham signs conservation legislation

SANTA FE, N.M. — One measure New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Thursday dedicates $100 million to two funds that will pay for land and water conservation projects for years to come.

The bill was bipartisan and part of a huge effort that involved six different government agencies and countless advocates on both sides of the aisle. The legislation covers a lot of ground — from giving access to wildlands for younger New Mexicans who haven’t spent much time outdoors, to helping create wildlife management areas for game hunters.

Another bill signed Thursday creates wildlife corridors over or under major highways and other man-made obstacles to protect both them and drivers from accidents involving cars and wildlife.

While the governor has signed a couple dozen bills already, the big ones will be the budget and public works projects, which can get very specific line-item vetoes that eliminate programs or projects.

The governor has until April 7 to sign bills. Anything the governor does not sign is an automatic veto.