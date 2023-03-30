Gov. Lujan Grisham signs New Mexico Voting Rights Act into law
SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the New Mexico Voting Rights Act into law Thursday.
“Today, New Mexico is leading the nation by example, declaring that we believe, unequivocally, in the fundamental right of every American to choose those who represent them,” Lujan Grisham said. “The provisions of this bill related to Native Americans, in particular, are the first in the nation, making sure that the rights of citizens of those sovereign nations are also protected.”
House Bill 4 includes provisions that:
- Automatically registers voters at the MVD or other local public office designated by the Secretary of State;
- Restores the right of previously incarcerated individuals to vote upon their release from custody
- Creates a voluntary permanent absentee voter list
- Prohibits the transfer or publication of voter data online
- Mandates same-day voter registration at all polling places
- Mandates at least two monitored secure ballot drop boxes per county
- Enacts the first-in-the-nation Native American Voting Rights Act allowing Indian nations, tribes, and pueblos to amend their request for voting locations and to apply for secured ballot drop boxes and allows electors to use government buildings as their mailing address
The bill is sponsored by Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, House Floor Leader Gail Chasey, Rep. D. Wonda Johnson, Rep. Raymundo Lara and Sen. Katy Duhigg.
The governor also signed the following bills into law Thursday:
|HB 004
|Voting Rights Protections
|HB 053
|Delivery Of Necessary Diabetic Resources
|HB 075
|Chiropractic Services Insurance Coverage
|HB 078
|Aviation Fund Grt Distribution Sunset
|HB 106
|Increase Public Employee Pension Max
|HB 115
|Home Inspector Licensing Exam Changes
|HB 116
|Active Duty National Guard as State Employees
|HB 134
|Menstrual Products In School Bathrooms
|HB 141
|Concerns of Police Survivors License Plate
|HB 145
|NMMI Legislative Scholarship Program
|HB 169
|Disclosure of Legislative Ethics Complaints
|HB 175
|Crime Reduction Act Changes & Fund
|HB 179
|Filing of Liens with Property Owner
|HB 180
|Electronic Storage Of State Records
|HB 186
|Disabled Veteran Property Tax Proof
|HB 195
|Forest Conservation Act Amendments
|HB 198
|Career Tech Funds For Indian Ed Schools
|HB 209
|Health Professional Loan Repayment
|HB 232
|Disclosure Of Certain Info
|HB 255
|Employee Leasing Benefit Plans
|HB 267
|Restricted License Experts
|HB 269
|Fed Info For Commercial Driver’s Licenses
|HB 270
|Emergency Suspension Of Trucking Laws
|HB 280
|American Indian Ed Tech Assistance Centers
|HB 287
|Driver Safety Awareness License Plates
|HB 314
|Cannabis Record Expungement
|HB 337
|Early Childhood Dept. Background Checks
|HB 360
|National FFA License Plate Support
|HB 364
|Alcohol Delivery, Licenses, Ad Money
|HB 389
|No Id Card Fee For Homeless Individuals
|HB 411
|Engineer & Surveyor Licensure
|HB 424
|Apprenticeship Council Appointive Authority
|HB 449
|Displaced Worker Eligibility
|HB 525
|Public Peace, Health, Safety & Welfare (Water Project Funds)
|HB 533
|Public Peace, Health, Safety & Welfare (School Group Insurance)
|SB 043
|Intimidation Of Election Officials
|SB 120
|Open Enrollment for Military Children
|SB 144
|Santa Fe State Office Building
|SB 145
|State Police Retirement Changes
|SB 146
|Tax Administration Changes
|SB 147
|Tax Changes
|SB 155
|Use of Telecomm Fund for Broadband
|SB 176
|Acequia Fund for Disaster Response
|SB 180
|Election Changes
|SB 200
|Regional Water Project Procurement
|SB 210
|National Guard Death Benefit Act
|SB 215
|Establish Crime of Bestiality
|SB 240
|Tax Exempt Organization Tax Audits
|SB 248
|Probate Court Changes
|SB 271
|Equine Definition
|SB 335
|Delay Part of Local Election Act
|SB 368
|Law Enforcement Body Cam Exceptions
|SB 397
|School-Based Health Centers
|SB 425
|County Detention Facility Treatment Programs