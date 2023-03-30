Gov. Lujan Grisham signs New Mexico Voting Rights Act into law

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the New Mexico Voting Rights Act into law Thursday.

“Today, New Mexico is leading the nation by example, declaring that we believe, unequivocally, in the fundamental right of every American to choose those who represent them,” Lujan Grisham said. “The provisions of this bill related to Native Americans, in particular, are the first in the nation, making sure that the rights of citizens of those sovereign nations are also protected.”

House Bill 4 includes provisions that:

Automatically registers voters at the MVD or other local public office designated by the Secretary of State;

Restores the right of previously incarcerated individuals to vote upon their release from custody

Creates a voluntary permanent absentee voter list

Prohibits the transfer or publication of voter data online

Mandates same-day voter registration at all polling places

Mandates at least two monitored secure ballot drop boxes per county

Enacts the first-in-the-nation Native American Voting Rights Act allowing Indian nations, tribes, and pueblos to amend their request for voting locations and to apply for secured ballot drop boxes and allows electors to use government buildings as their mailing address

The bill is sponsored by Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, House Floor Leader Gail Chasey, Rep. D. Wonda Johnson, Rep. Raymundo Lara and Sen. Katy Duhigg.

The governor also signed the following bills into law Thursday: