Gov. Lujan Grisham signs off on protections for abortions, gender-affirming care

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law Wednesday, supporting access to abortions and gender-affirming care.

Senate Bill 13 will guarantee protections for, not only those who seek care, but also for those who provide it. The topic was

“The last signature required it is now here by law,” the governor said.

The room burst into applause from women and activists who attended the bill signing. Abortion access and gender-affirming care was a hot topic at the Roundhouse during this year’s session.

The governor also signed House Bill 7 into law, providing protections for individuals who seek out treatment.

SB13 supplements that and guarantees providers also have legal protections.

“If we don’t protect providers, you can’t say you have access when, in fact, you do not and that is exactly the strategy the country is undertaking. One, ban it, make it impossible, and put up every single barrier. But the best barrier is to tell providers not to train here, not to provide the care here, not to do the work, then it doesn’t matter where you live if you can’t get what you need when you need it,” the governor said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was also joined by multiple doctors who supported this bill and testified in front of committees in support. Those doctors now say providers are being supported by the state.

“This is a game changer for patients and providers because of the legal protections this affords us avoiding criminal penalties civil penalties disciplinary actions by boards,” said OBGYN Dr. Eve Espey.

The governor says these bills go beyond abortion access and gender-affirming care. She says it also ensures equal rights for those who are being targeted in other states.

“We are going to stand firm and make it clear that we are going protect providers and women and their families and the LGBTQ community in every possible way then codify that work in statute,” the governor said.