Gov. Lujan Grisham signs public safety legislation in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed four pieces of public safety legislation Monday in Albuquerque at West Mesa High School:

“This legislation strikes at the heart of issues that are keeping New Mexicans up at night,” Lujan Grisham said. “We are losing far too many lives when guns get into the wrong hands and violent criminals are allowed to recommit again and again. This legislation addresses both.”

A breakdown of the legislation is available below.

Firearm Sale Waiting Period Crimes

Establishes a statewide 7-day waiting period for the purchase of firearms, double the current waiting period required by the federal government. The law includes exemptions for concealed carry permit holders, Federal Firearms Licensees, and transactions between law enforcement officers, law enforcement agencies, and immediate family members. The bill is sponsored by Reps. Andrea Romero, Dayan Hochman-Vigil and Cristina Parajon, and Sens. Linda M. Lopez and Joseph Cervantes.

Firearms Near Polling Places

Prohibits carrying firearms within 100 feet of polling places and ballot receptacles, preventing intimidation and violence as New Mexicans exercise their right to vote. Exemptions are granted to law enforcement personnel, and concealed carry permit holders. The bill is sponsored by Sens. Peter Wirth, Reena Szczepanski, Brenda McKenna, and Joseph Cervantes.

Increase Attempted Murder Penalty

Strengthens penalties for second-degree murder-related offenses, which make up the vast majority of homicide cases in our state. New Mexico currently has the lowest penalties for second-degree of neighboring states of Arizona, Colorado, and Texas. The maximum sentence for second-degree murder has increased from 15 years to 18 years. The sentence for the crime of attempted second-degree murder has increased from three years to nine years. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Antonio Maestas and Rep. Cynthia Borrego.

Repeat Felony Offender No Bond Hold

Mandates judges hold certain violent defendants without bond if they are alleged to have committed another felony offense while out on bond for a previous violent offense. The bill is sponsored by Sens. Daniel A. Ivey-Soto and Joseph Cervantes.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is surrounded by state and city leaders at West Mesa High School this morning to sign 4 public safety bills into law. pic.twitter.com/FTGQNFRhYI — Griffin Rushton (@GriffinRushton) March 4, 2024

UPDATE: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she is still leaning towards calling a special session to address more public safety issues.



She says she is most interested in working on a criminal competency bill and a proposal to restrict panhandling statewide. pic.twitter.com/u6wTCMv5nS — Griffin Rushton (@GriffinRushton) March 4, 2024