Gov. Lujan Grisham to renew executive orders on gun violence

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will renew executive orders declaring gun violence a public health emergency Friday.

The renewal extends the emergency to Dec. 1, 2023.

Highlights from the updated data from Albuquerque and Bernalillo County since Sept. 8, include:

1,441 arrests

86 guns seized

2,511 traffic citations issued

“The work of local and state partners, especially law enforcement, in the last two months is yielding real results for the Albuquerque community. But now is no time to slow down, and we will continue our efforts to eradicate gun violence,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “This executive order sends a clear message that the safety and well-being of residents are our top priorities. We stand united in our resolve to combat gun violence and protect our communities.”

The public health orders also direct New Mexico State Police to host gun buyback events. Three events are being held Saturday in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Española.

“These are opportunities for our communities to come together and make a real impact on gun safety,” said Troy Weisler, New Mexico State Police chief. “We aim to reduce the risks associated with firearms by providing a safe, anonymous way to surrender unwanted weapons.”

The gun buyback events will take place on Nov. 4, 2023, from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Albuquerque: Expo New Mexico at 300 San Pedro Gate 6 (south of Lomas)

Expo New Mexico at 300 San Pedro Gate 6 (south of Lomas) Las Cruces: New Mexico Game and Fish at 2715 E. Northrise Dr.

New Mexico Game and Fish at 2715 E. Northrise Dr. Española: Robert “Gordy” Vigil Regional Sportsplex at 2000 Industrial Park Rd.

This initiative provides an opportunity for individuals to anonymously surrender unwanted guns and firearms. In return, participants will receive Visa and/or American Express gift cards.

No questions will be asked about the ownership of the firearms or their origin. The objective of these buyback events is to prevent unwanted or unneeded weapons from causing harm or being used to commit acts of violence.

Buyback event details:

$200.00 Visa and/or American Express gift card for handguns

$300.00 Visa and/or American Express gift card for rifles, shotguns, and assault weapons

Firearms may be functional or non-functional

The governor will also renew the executive order around substance misuse. The updated executive orders will not have any changes from the prior versions and keep the current public health orders on gun violence and substance misuse in place.