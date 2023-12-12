Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces targeted in-school campaigns to combat gun violence

Three days after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed outside Atrisco Heritage High School, we are getting another message from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham about gun violence.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Three days after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed outside Atrisco Heritage High School, we are getting another message from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham about gun violence.

According to the governor, the situation is getting better. But the teen shooting over the weekend is more proof that we’re a long way from finished.

On Monday, Lujan Grisham announced another renewal of her public health order focusing on gun violence.

According to the governor, arrests have increased since the order went into effect several months ago, and more guns are off the streets.

Lujan Grisham says we need to focus on those selling or providing guns to children.

“Our attention has to be on interrupting that, holding bad actors accountable, sending them away, getting these guns off the streets,” said Lujan Grisham.

Many juvenile justice advocates worry not enough is going on behind closed doors. They say it is time to come to the Roundtable for the upcoming 30-day legislative session.

“By all the information we currently have, they were not intending to use those guns in a violent manner but nonetheless, an accident occurred, a 16 year old lost his life,” said Lujan Grisham.

Teens with guns are a growing problem. One that’s leading to more questions about how to get in front of it. The governor pointed to her recent public health order as part of that solution.

“I think where the secretary is likely to go is more in the context of education for parents and families,” said Lujan Grisham.

The governor wants a targeted campaign for children, but it’s unclear what that could mean for the upcoming session.

Experts and advocates KOB 4 talked to last month say funding is a big piece of the puzzle.

“A gun violence class should be required in every middle school in the state of New Mexico and every high school in the state of New Mexico. It should be a continued program that they continue to learn from,” said Dennica Torres with the Law Offices of the Public Defender.

Secretary of Health Patrick Allen says they’re looking into grant funding for more widespread gun violence intervention programming at schools. Something that is only going on at West Mesa High School right now.

“Where you start early in terms of, if you will, disease prevention trying to work to break that cycle or in the case of social emotional learning assure that it doesn’t start to begin with,” said Allen.

Part of the governor’s health order impacts juvenile crime, with the intent to keep more of these children using guns locked up.

Advocates argue that is not a long-term solution, and they’re hoping there’s more meaningful conversation as we move forward.