Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham heard voicing frustration over border issue in phone call

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We’re hearing comments from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham about New Mexico’s border with Mexico that she intended to be private.

She can be heard voicing frustration, including over how she believes the federal government is hurting New Mexico businesses.

The audio comes from a phone call. Someone recorded the conversation, and a user on X (formerly Twitter) uploaded it.

A spokesperson for Lujan Grisham confirmed that it’s her in the phone call.

She’s voicing complaints about what she feels is a crackdown on legal cannabis by the federal government – specifically the Department of Homeland Security and Border Patrol Agents.

She talks about agents taking legal state-licensed marijuana at checkpoints in southern New Mexico.

“They’re saying that they’re worried about Fentanyl. So they’re taking all of our cannabis,” she is heard saying in the call.

The numbers back up her assertion.

Some New Mexico businesses recently said in a complaint that agents at border checkpoints have taken more than $300,000 worth of their marijuana in just the last two months.

A spokesperson for the governor said the conversation was with a “high-level administration official” – though we don’t know who, and we don’t hear them in the recording.

They added that Lujan Grisham is “frustrated” by the seizures, and she’s expressed those concerns to Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas himself.

“Either we have to adjust it, or we have to send you a letter saying you’re persecuting a state. You are not using your discretion. You’re not working with me on immigration,” Lujan Grisham is heard saying in the call.

The spokesperson also said, “Sec. Mayorkas assured the governor that federal policies with respect to legalized cannabis have not changed.”

In the call, the governor also said she wants more border patrol agents around the U.S.-Mexico border.

“For the love of God, put them at the border in Sunland Park where I don’t have a single Border Patrol Agent, not one. And people pour over, and so I’m cranky with the secretary,” she’s heard saying.

In the call. the governor said, regarding the border, she feels she’s being accused of being “feckless.”