Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham travels to climate change conference in Dubai

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Dubai Wednesday ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

This is just the latest of several international trips in the last few months.

Back in September, she traveled to Taiwan on a trade mission. Followed by a trip to Sydney in October to meet with an Australian-based green hydrogen company.

This trip is focused on climate change.

“Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is the only U.S. governor attending the Climate Change Conference. I think that’s going to put her in a very unique position to work with – in person – these business leaders, in the renewable energy space and climate solution space,” said Maddy Hayden, a director of commutations for the governor’s office.

The trip to Taiwan is bringing a Taiwanese auto parts supplier to southern New Mexico.

Hota Industrial Manufacturing plans to open up a plant in Doña Ana County.

“They’re close to LA and Houston ports, the fact we’ve got high renewable standards, that we are 16th in the country in EV charging stations, so it marries their marketing and manufacturing,” said Lujan Grisham back in September.

Her trip to Sydney is bringing in an Australian-based green hydrogen research company to Mesa Del Sol.

As for what New Mexicans can expect from Dubai:

“Her attendance at this Climate Change Conference is also going to be focused on bringing investments, bringing jobs to New Mexico,” said Hayden

Lujan Grisham is not anticipating any specific company announcement like previous trips, but there is a big announcement coming down the pipeline.

“We will be making a large announcement, and it is to our knowledge the first-of-its-kind in the world around water re-use,” Hayden said.

The Bloomberg Foundation is paying for the governor’s travels.

While Lujan Grisham is out of the state, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales is taking over duties.