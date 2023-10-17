New Mexico governor updates plan to expand use of electric vehicles

SANTA FE, N.M. – There’s a big push to make electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for all New Mexicans.

On Monday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order calling for all state departments to transition to all electric vehicle fleets by 2035.

“I am declaring today, and we’ll have a fully executed executive order that by 2035, the state fleet will be 100% electric,” said Lujan Grisham.

Lujan Grisham directed stakeholders and lawmakers to come up with more ways to give New Mexicans the opportunity to invest in zero-emission vehicles.

“For consumers, it’s tough to get into the market for an electric vehicle and if it wasn’t tough, it’s expensive,” said Lujan Grisham.

State transportation folks are already working on increasing the number of electric charging stations around the state.

Now, the governor is calling for bigger, more robust tax credits.

“We have to think about ways that create opportunity for the folks selling those vehicles, whether that’s a dealer or an individual. We have to think about ways the individuals have access to that marketplace, but also that they have the opportunity to do the charging right at their own homes,” Lujan Grisham said.

State lawmakers say they are ready to get to work to make sure to get those tax credits across the finish line in the upcoming session.

The executive order Monday directs state departments to purchase electric vehicles from this point on – when available.

It allows for some exceptions like law enforcement and heavy equipment vehicles.