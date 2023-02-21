Governor appoints Arsenio Romero as new head of PED

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Los Lunas Superintendent Dr. Arsenio Romero as secretary of the Public Education Department Tuesday. He will begin work on March 6.

“Dr. Romero has been a key education policy partner since the beginning of my administration,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “With his broad range of experience as a teacher, a principal, and superintendent in districts across the state, I have full confidence that he will continue to build innovation and access for New Mexico students. Dr. Romero has the vision and expertise to implement the changes our public education system needs.”

Dr. Romero was born and raised in Belen, New Mexico, and was inspired to pursue a career in education by his mother, a first-grade teacher.

“I am incredibly honored to be entrusted by Gov. Lujan Grisham and the people of our state with leading the New Mexico Public Education Department,” Romero said. “I have deep roots here and understand the importance of an education that reflects the culture and values of New Mexicans. As a long-time educator and administrator, I am also keenly aware of the work that still needs to be done to make sure that every New Mexico student receives the education they deserve.”