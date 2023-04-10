Governor to return to Washington, D.C. for knee surgery, meetings

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will return to Washington, D.C., this week for knee surgery and meetings with federal officials.

The governor’s office said she will travel Monday. Then, she’ll meet with federal officials Tuesday and Wednesday before undergoing knee surgery Thursday.

The governor will likely return next Monday.

This isn’t the first time she traveled to the nation’s capital this year.

In January, she went to Washington, D.C., for surgery on her right knee. In September, she had a consultation with the orthopedic surgeon after she reaggravated an injury.

