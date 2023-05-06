GPD: Man killed in shooting outside sports bar

GALLUP, N.M. — A man is dead after a shooting outside a bar in Gallup early Saturday morning.

According to Gallup police, officers responded to a shots fired call at Sports Page Lounge around 1:41 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police say security officers were performing CPR on a person in the parking lot.

Officials say the victim told security guards that he got into an “altercation” with another man inside the bar, and asked if they could walk him back to his car. But, as they were walking him to his car, the suspect ran towards them and fired shots at the victim, striking him.

Gallup police say the security guards returned fire and shot the suspect. The victim was transported to the hospital and later died.

The suspect was injured and is being treated at a local hospital.