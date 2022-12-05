Grand opening set for Bernalillo school district’s first Boys & Girls Club location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico will officially open its first location in the Bernalillo Public Schools district Monday.

The first official location is at Santo Domingo Elementary School, which serves Santo Domingo Pueblo. A grand opening for this location will take place at 3 p.m. Monday at the elementary school.

This is the district’s first of six sites to serve Pueblo kids. The sites are set to help more than 300 children each day – and there are plans to open programs at the district’s middle and high schools in the future.