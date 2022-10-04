Green flag flies for Day 4 of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Balloonists, start your tanks! The green flag is up for Day 4 of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

For the second day in a row, pilots and onlookers saw a yellow flag at first for Balloon Fiesta. Unlike Monday, the green flag was officially displayed Tuesday to give the go-ahead.

Before the green flag flew, the Coca-Cola balloon of the day, flown by Marsha Lambertson, flew with Dawn Patrol. Other balloons began inflating as they anticipated a start. Conditions were foggy with some drizzle but they lifted just after 7 a.m. which prompted the green flag.