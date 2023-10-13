Green flag flies for Day 7 of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — No static displays or red flags are needed for Day 7 of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the green flag is in the air.
Ascension and the Special Shape Rodeo will go off without a hitch. A military flyover will christen the day, which will also feature a fly-in competition.
We will livestream the balloons lifting off and taking to the skies over Albuquerque.
Here is today’s schedule:
7 a.m. Special Shape Rodeo
7 a.m. Ascension – Balloon Launch
7:30 a.m. Fiesta de Los Globitos (Remote control balloons exhibition)
8 a.m. Fly In Competition Begins
8 a.m. AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
10 a.m. AIBF Chainsaw Carving Auction
3 p.m. AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
5 p.m. Team Fastrax Skydiving
6 p.m. Special Shape Glowdeo
7:30 p.m. Team Fastrax Skydiving
7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show
8 p.m. AfterGlow Fireworks Show