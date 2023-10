ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Balloonists, start your tanks! The green flag is up for Day 4 of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

That encouraging sign means pilots will fly very soon. It also means we have had four straight days of problem-free morning flying.

We don’t want to jinx it. We just want you to enjoy the balloons and we will provide that shortly. Click here for our live stream.