Green flag for static Special Shapes Rodeo at Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Organizers at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta gave pilots the green flag for static display Thursday on day six.

High winds are forecast which will keep balloons on the ground. However, pilots will get to inflate their balloons for the Special Shape Rodeo.

The fly-in competition, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., will also not happen.

We will keep you posted on what is happening during day six.

Here are the events scheduled for Thursday, October 12, 2023: