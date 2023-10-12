Green flag for static Special Shapes Rodeo at Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Organizers at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta gave pilots the green flag for static display Thursday on day six.
High winds are forecast which will keep balloons on the ground. However, pilots will get to inflate their balloons for the Special Shape Rodeo.
The fly-in competition, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., will also not happen.
We will keep you posted on what is happening during day six.
Here are the events scheduled for Thursday, October 12, 2023:
- 6 a.m. Dawn Patrol (on a weather hold)
- 7 a.m. Special Shape Rodeo™ (scheduled for static display)
- 7 a.m. Ascension Balloon Launch (on and off Balloon Fiesta Park)
- 8 a.m. Fly-In Competition Begins (on a weather hold)
- 8 a.m. to noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 10 a.m. Chainsaw Carving Auction
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Great American Kite Show
- 5 p.m. Team Fastrax Skydiving (on weather hold)
- 6 p.m. Special Shape Glowdeo
- 7:30 p.m. Team Fastrax Skydiving (on weather hold)
- 7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show
- 8 p.m. AfterGlow Fireworks Show