Griff’s Hamburgers in Albuquerque is officially closed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque staple, Griff’s Hamburgers, announced Wednesday it’s closing.

In a Facebook post, they say it’s because of many incidents that make it “unsafe and undesirable to continue to operate.”

Griff’s has been serving burgers on Central for more than 60 years.

On Thursday, the drive-thru was empty and the doors were locked. Many people were hoping to get one last burger, but instead, workers were cleaning out the restaurant and turning away hopeful customers.

“The decision wasn’t made briefly, we have been thinking about it for quite some time now,” said Jimmy Hollon, Griff’s regional manager. “We have been forced to keep it drive-thru only even after the pandemic due to everything that is going on here – basically they pile up across the street.”

Hollon is referencing the homeless population. Griff’s is located near the intersection of Central and Wyoming where there are many encampments on the sidewalks and in the medians.

“Everything that is going on over here, the shooting on Mother’s Day that happened right next to us, that was the final straw,” Hollon said. “It’s not just putting money into the building, it is the safety for our workers.”

The company says it hopes to return to Albuquerque in the future. The chain also has locations in Texas and Louisiana.

“That’s something down the road,” Hollon said. “We are not saying we are not coming back, but we don’t know about when or how soon.”