Grocer begins initiative to benefit New Mexico food banks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 12-day, statewide initiative is kicking off Wednesday at Albertsons grocery stores in New Mexico to benefit two local food banks.

Roadrunner Food Bank and The Food Depot partnered with the grocer for the fundraiser. You can support it by adding any dollar amount to your bill at the checkout.

All proceeds will go directly to Roadrunner and The Food Depot.

The campaign kicked off Wednesday morning at the Albertsons near Cottonwood Mall in Albuquerque.