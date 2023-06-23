Groundbreaking held for multigenerational center in Martineztown

ALBUQUERQUE – Mayor Tim Keller and city leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of a new multigenerational center at Santa Barbara-Martineztown Park.

The project will cost $4 million and doors are expected to open in early 2024.

“Our investments into Albuquerque’s multigenerational centers continue to improve quality of life for residents all across our city,” Keller said. “This new center in Santa Barbara-Martineztown will serve as a joyful gathering place for the community who will now enjoy access quality amenities at a fun, safe facility in the heart of the city.”

The new 5,000-square-foot center will feature services for both youth and seniors including senior meals, out-of-school programs, a computer lab, and meeting space.

“Our goal is to create space that brings the entire community together,” said Anna Sanchez, director of Senior Affairs. “We are so proud to finally get this project started and be able to provide this wonderful resource to the Santa Barbara-Martineztown neighborhood.”

While the center will be located at the site of the Santa Barbara-Martineztown Park, site plans call to preserve the park’s green space, baseball fields, and historic mural.