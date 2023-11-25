Group maps out the best holiday light displays in Albuquerque

The day after Thanksgiving has become known as Black Friday and is considered the official kick-off for holiday shopping. Many people in Albuquerque are already feeling the Christmas spirit and decking the halls, too.

“I have 35,000 lights, over 50 characters, 19 inflatables – yeah, that’s about where I’m at,” said Jared Trujillo.

Trujillo said it takes him about 10 days to put together the holiday display at his home. He isn’t the only one who goes all out – him and a friend have put together a map of all the different holiday light displays across Albuquerque.

“Just the joy it brings the neighbors, the community. I just get hundreds of people coming by to see the elaborate display I put up,” Trujillo said.

Along with the lights, Trujillo and five other houses on the map also put out bins to collect food donations to donate to local food banks.

“Over the last few years, we started with one food drive in front of the house,” Trujillo said. “Started by raising 2,000 pounds of food, and it has grown each year.”

To join the Facebook group with information on the holiday displays, click here. You can also submit your own home display to appear on the map.