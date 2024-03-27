Group of hikers injured by falling boulder near Embudo Canyon
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Multiple agencies are responding to Embudo Canyon after a group of hikers were reportedly hurt.
The Bernalillo County Fire Department says a boulder fell and three hikers in the group had to be airlifted out. One of them reportedly has a head injury.
Police say they are waiting for the winds to die down to bring helicopters from state police and the National Guard.