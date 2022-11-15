Group protests plan to build visitor center in Elena Gallegos Open Space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some New Mexicans gathered Sunday to protest a plan to build a visitors center in the Elena Gallegos Open Space.

They claim the development would violate an old purchase agreement. Protesters who spoke with KOB 4 said they are also concerned about the project’s environmental impact, and disruption to the area’s scenic views.

The proposed building would have a classroom and a coffee bar. Reps with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department said they are still doing studies on the impacts of the new development – including the impact on wildlife – and no final decisions have been made.

For the full story, click on the video above. To look at the proposed plans, click here.