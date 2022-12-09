Gun buyback event in Albuquerque this Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gun violence prevention organizers are hosting a buyback event to curb violence and recognize 10 years since the Sandy Hook shooting.

On December 10, 2012, 20 students under the age of 8 were among those killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT. In the wake of this, organizers around the country have put on gun buybacks, like the “Guns to Gardens” buyback event happening Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the La Mesa Presbyterian Church, 7401 Copper Ave., N.E., Albuquerque.

Anyone can bring their gun(s) and receive gift card(s) from either Smith’s, Chevron Gas, Target, Amazon or Walmart, in exchange for the value of their firearm. The value is dependent on what type of firearm someone turns in:

$250 for assault weapons

$200 for semi-automatic handguns and rifles

$100 for long guns and pistols

New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence will also be providing gunlocks and gun safety info to gun owners free of charge.

More info on the buyback is in the interview in the video above