Gun buyback events set for Saturday in New Mexico

This Saturday, New Mexico gun owners will have the chance to voluntarily give up any guns they may not use or need anymore.

That’s because several gun buyback events will take place in these locations throughout our state:

Albuquerque: Expo New Mexico at 300 San Pedro Gate 6 (south of Lomas)

Expo New Mexico at 300 San Pedro Gate 6 (south of Lomas) Las Cruces: New Mexico Game and Fish at 2715 E. Northrise Dr.

New Mexico Game and Fish at 2715 E. Northrise Dr. Española: Robert “Gordy” Vigil Regional Sportsplex at 2000 Industrial Park Rd.

Surrendering your gun at one of the events is completely voluntary. In return, participants will receive Visa and/or American Express gift cards.

$200.00 Visa and/or American Express gift card for handguns

$300.00 Visa and/or American Express gift card for rifles, shotguns, and assault weapons

Firearms may be functional or non-functional

Officials will ask no questions about the ownership of the firearms or their origins. This is entirely voluntary for you to do, it is not mandatory.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is renewing a controversial public health order until December 1. The order targets gun violence.

No guns have reportedly been found on Albuquerque Public Schools’ campuses since October 5. Since September 8, have also been 1,441 arrests for gun violence, 86 guns seized and 2,511 traffic citations issued in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

The governor issued the following statement on the renewed order:

“The work of local and state partners, especially law enforcement, in the last two months is yielding real results for the Albuquerque community. But now is not the time to slow down, and we will continue our efforts to eradicate gun violence.”