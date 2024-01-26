Gun control debate takes center stage at the Roundhouse

The three bills on the agenda include a proposed 14-day waiting period for all gun sales, a bill to raise the age to buy and possess guns to 21 years old, and a proposed assault weapons ban based on U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich's federal proposal.

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined eight gun safety initiatives just before the legislative session got started.

The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee is expected to take the first pass at three of those gun safety initiatives Thursday.

The three bills on the agenda include a proposed 14-day waiting period for all gun sales, a bill to raise the age to buy and possess guns to 21 years old, and a proposed assault weapons ban based on U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich’s federal proposal.

The governor mentioned all three of those initiatives during her State of the State address and made it clear she wants lawmakers to get them across the finish line. She echoed that sentiment during a virtual event Thursday morning with national gun safety groups, Everytown USA and Moms Demand Action.

Lujan Grisham said it’s clear it is up to states to move the needle on gun safety. She noted New Mexico’s current gun laws did not prevent a mass shooting in Farmington last year, and believes her proposals are the right solution.

“We have all the other laws in place, extreme risk protection orders, I mean, all of the safeguards didn’t prevent this issue. We have to do all of them, not one of them, all of them, if we’re going to meet our constitutional responsibility to keep children and their families safe in their homes and neighborhoods and communities,” Lujan Grisham said.

Republican lawmakers have been quick to challenge all of the governor’s gun safety proposals as well as her executive order from last year that was intended to curb gun violence. They firmly agree all of them infringe upon Second Amendment rights and suggest they will face challenges in court.

The governor addressed that Thursday.

“I think courts balancing that constitutional question are beginning to also recognize like all of our constitutional rights, the absoluteness is a valid question for them to debate, particularly when the constitutional safety of everyone else is in the mix here,” Lujan Grisham said.

There are four Democrats and two Republicans on the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the committee approved the proposed 14-day waiting period for all gun sales, House Bill 129, along party lines.

