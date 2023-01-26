“Guns to Gardens” aims to prevent violence, create new gardening tools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local organization is turning “Guns to Gardens” in an effort to prevent violence and create new gardening tools and art out of guns.

“New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence” receives the guns from gun buyback programs that take place. The money they make from the gardening tools and art they sell goes toward funding more gun buyback programs.

It’s all in an effort to prevent gun violence, as the organization’s co-president, Miranda Viscoli, explained to KOB 4.

