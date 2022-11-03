Hacking problems persist for New Mexico state website

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Last month, the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department was hacked—multiple organizations and individuals had their records compromised.

State officials say they are confident that this was an isolated incident and they are investigating.

But, KOB 4 found out – nearly a month later – folks who are trying to renew their licenses are still running into issues online.

The Regulations and Licensing Department did not say how many people and businesses had their data breached during the hack. The department promised in an email they would assist anyone whose personal information was accessed.

But now even those who weren’t directly impacted by the hack are running into issues with the RLD.

One physical therapist—who didn’t want to go on camera—told KOB 4 her license expired in late October, and when she went to renew it online, she kept getting messages saying the “site can’t be reached.”

A spokesperson for RLD said in a statement Wednesday:

“Our staff is working diligently to process and complete all license applications and renewals as quickly as possible. Any licensee needing additional assistance is encouraged to directly call or email the specific licensing board or commission for the type of license being sought.”

The physical therapist was eventually able to get her license renewed in-person but her problems did not end there. As she was applying for jobs, the employer would go to the RLD website to verify she had a license, but they are also running into broken links, and they are having a hard time verifying anyone’s license.

The RLD spokesperson went on to say:

“We are aware that there are links on our website that are not functioning, and we are currently working on getting these fixed.”

In the meantime, they added a new verify link to the website’s homepage.