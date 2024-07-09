Hagerman family loses home in landspout

The southeastern New Mexico family had just purchased the home of their dreams when a landspout took it all away from them.

HAGERMAN, N.M. — From wildfires to flooding to tornadoes, people in New Mexico have had to deal with pretty much every type of weather condition there is lately.

A landspout caused a lot of damage to a town in southeastern New Mexico late last month.

And the Sherwood family tells KOB 4 they lost everything.

Carrie and Michael Sherwood said they had seen dust devils, a bad snow storm but nothing like a landspout.

“The funnel connected all the way to the sky this time. And, something we’ve never seen in our lives. It was a pretty crazy thing to see, to be honest,” Michael said.

Trees fell over, flooding occurred – and they lost their home. Just a month before, they had just put their live savings into that home.

“Very hurt. First things first, I cried a pretty good amount of tears,” Carrie said.

“The whole entire house just, kind of, collapsed, and it kind of looked like it just picked it up and threw it,” Michael said.

The Sherwood family is expecting a baby. They were anticipating they would come home there and had also spent good money moving in preparation for it.

The house had only been there for a month. Now, they say they have no other choice than to live in a camper.

“We have, of course, like I just said, the baby coming on away, and we have, two little dogs that that really need a nice little home for themselves, too, because it’s pretty cramped in there with them,” Michael said.

Carrie’s mom set up a GoFundMe for the couple. Click here to access that.