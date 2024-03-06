Hannah Gutierrez-Reed found guilty of involuntary manslaughter charges in ‘Rust’ shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. – It took a jury less than three hours to convict former armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins died after getting shot with a live round from a prop gun during rehearsal on the ‘Rust’ movie set outside Santa Fe in 2021.

The jury delivered a mixed verdict, convicting Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter and finding her not guilty of tampering with evidence.

This all centers around the 2021 deadly shooting on the set of “Rust” in Santa Fe. That’s where a live ammo was used on set and in the gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal, which hit and killed Hutchins.

After the verdict was read, Gutierrez-Reed was instantly taken into custody.

“I am going to remand you and the reason why is still a death, so deputies take her into custody,” said the judge.

Gutierrez-Reed’s mom was visibly upset in the courtroom after the verdict was read.

Gutierrez-Reed faces up to 18 months in prison. Her sentencing is set for a later date.

Baldwin’s trial is set for July.

MORE: